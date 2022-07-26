Katrina Kaif is a happy soul as she gets back to her workout post Maldives vacation with Vicky Kaushal; PIC

Katrina Kaif, who turned a year older on July 16, is back in the town after having a grand birthday celebration in Maldives. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress had flown to the tropical paradise with her husband Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, Ileana D’Cruz, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Isabelle Kaif and others. And now that Katrina is back to her routine, she made sure to hit the gym as well and get started with her workout schedule too.

Taking to her Instagram account, Katrina shared a pic of her workout. In the pic, the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress was seen posing with an aerial hammock. She was dressed in a black coloured t-shirt with a matching capri. Katrina had tied her hair in a high pony and she appeared to be quite happy getting back to the gym. She captioned the image as, “Back to the gymmmmmmmmm” along with a heart emoticon. As fans have been showering love on Katrina, celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Farhan Akhtar, Ananya Panday etc also liked the pic.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s gym pic:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Katrina is currently working on Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She even shared some BTS pics with Sriram and Vijay which added to the audience’s excitement. To note, Merry Christmas will mark Katrina’s first collaboration with Vijay and is expected to release on Christmas this year. Besides, Katrina is also gearing up for the release of her horror comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter on November 4.