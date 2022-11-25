Katrina Kaif has a classic reaction to Vicky Kaushal’s dance in Bijli, latter says ‘difficult to impress her’

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are pure couple goals. They always make the hearts of their fans melt and never hesitate in showering love on each other. Be it their mushy pictures on social media or their holding hands wherever they go, everything about this beautiful couple is just priceless. Today is a special day for the Sardar Udham star as his first song from Govinda Naam Mera, Bijli was released. The song sees him in a never-seen-before avatar dancing with Kiara Advani and will surely get you grooving. To celebrate the release of this song both the stars went live on Instagram and we saw Katrina joining the live too and she even revealed what she thinks about her husband’s dancing in the song. Katrina Kaif reacts to Vicky Kaushal’s dancing in Bijli

Vicky Kaushal started a live session on his Instagram handle and Kiara Advani joined it. As both of them were talking about Govinda Naam Mera’s song Bijli, Vicky’s wife Katrina Kaif took to the comments section and wrote, “You succeeded”. Kiara read this comment and pointed this out to Vicky and went on to add that ‘the legend has approved’. Vicky had a smile on his face and said, “You know it is very difficult to impress her”. He also added that when he used to show the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star his rehearsal videos then she would find so many things that Vicky could do better. This made Kiara laugh. Check out Katrina Kaif’s comment: