Katrina Kaif has a lovely wish for the newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul; Find out

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are the newlyweds of Bollywood. These two broke the internet with their dreamy wedding pictures and it was clear with their smile that they are indeed in a very happy space. After they posted their wedding pictures on social media, fans and their industry friends could not stop gushing over them. A lot of Bollywood celebrities have been taking to their Instagram handle to wish the lovely couple a happy married life ahead and the recent name to get added to this list is that of Katrina Kaif .

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul dressed as bride and groom and looking happy and lovely. Sharing this picture, Katrina wrote, “Congratulations to this lovely couple @athiyashetty @klrahul.” Katrina’s hubby Vicky Kaushal too had taken to his Instagram handle yesterday and shared the same picture and wrote, “Many congratulations @athiyashetty & @klrahul!!! May God bless you both with a life full of happiness together.”

Suniel Shetty talks about Athiya-Rahul’s wedding reception

On being asked about when the wedding reception will be held, Suniel Shetty was quoted saying, ‘Reception will be held post IPL.’ For the unversed, Indian Premier League 2023 has been scheduled between April 1-June 4. Well, it looks like the newlyweds will be taking a long break before throwing a grand reception party.

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.