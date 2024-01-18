Katrina Kaif has a special name for Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi; Reveals her favorite scene

Katrina Kaif is currently basking in the success of her last release, Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. The mystery-thriller film was directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film has received inundated love from the audiences and industry members alike. Several celebs including Anurag Kashyap, Atlee, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others expressed their admiration towards the film on their social media.

On the other hand, the actress riding high on success decided to dedicate the day to her fans and followers as she hosted an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram handle. Minutes after, the actress was flooded with several questions from her fans, and the actress replied to most of them. From her experience of working with Vijay Sethupathi to working in the film, the love for the film can be ascertained with numerous questions by the fans about the film.

Katrina Kaif heaps praise on Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi

Today, on January 18, Katrina Kaif in her Ask Me Anything session was asked about her experience of working with Vijay Sethupathi. Reacting to it, the actress shared a photo with the South star and heaped praise on him as she called the experience “Unique, unusual and very liberating, he is extremely comfortable in his own skin, no pretence in front of camera, only honesty’.

Advertisement

Another fan asked her to say two words about Mr. Vijay Sethupathi, to which she replied, “Makkal Selvan (accompanied by a smiling face with red hearts emoji)”

Take a look:

Katrina Kaif on her experience of working in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas

The actress was further queried about her experience during the shoot of Merry Christmas. The actress called it a ‘gratifying’ experience as she stated, “Merry Christmas has been one of the most gratifying experiences in my career, Sriram sir gave me one of my toughest roles yet, he gives you tough challenges, but the outcome made me feel very proud to be a part of this film.” Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

One another fan asked Katrina’s views on ‘having a great direction team’. Reacting to it, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes video where she and the director are seen discussing a scene. Replying to the fan, she wrote, “Sriram sir lived and breathed every character, he has such insights, and our rehearsals gave us a chance to explore the possibilities in every scene.”

Take a look:

The much-loved Merry Christmas was released in Hindi and Tamil languages. A fan went on to ask Kat if it was difficult for her to learn dialogues in Tamil. The actress shared, “very very hard…But I had great support from @actorvijaysethupathi all throughout….”, further expressing gratitude towards a Tamil artist.

Furthermore, Katrina Kaif also shared her favorite scene from the film which according to her is that of Vijay Sethupathi as she shared, “The scene where @actorvijaysethupathi tells Annie a story to comfort her…Every time I see it makes me smile so much (accompanied by white hearts)

Take a look:

About Merry Christmas

The long-awaited Merry Christmas has been the current buzz on social media ever since its release. The mystery-thriller marks the first-ever collaboration between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi under the creative direction of Sriram Raghavan. The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Vinay Pathak, and others in the important roles.

Merry Christmas was released earlier this week on January 12 and opened with Rs 2 crore on Friday and managed to collect Rs 3 crore and Rs 3.25 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The film has yet collected Rs 10.75 crore in its first 5 days. A major contribution to the box office is coming from multiplex audiences.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif reveals her favorite thing about being a Punjabi daughter-in-law; loves cooking THIS dish