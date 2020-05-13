Katrina Kaif has been a huge fan of Twilight actor Robert Pattinson aka Edward Cullen; Did you know?

Katrina Kaif has been a die heart fan of Twilight star Robert Pattinson and well, we think we are all reminiscing our teenage days right now.

Well, it is rather dreamy to think about how our favourite stars actually have celebrities that they admire too, isn't it? None the less, even our favourites have some of their own favourites and people they admire after all. If you are wondering why are we talking about this, well, it is because we are here just to remind you about 's Hollywood crush, Robert Pattinson. Yes, you read it right! The actress has been a fan of the Twilight actor, and we don't blame her because we've all been one.

In fact, Katrina had once admitted how she is obsessed with him after all and how not only can she not get him out of her head but the fact that she has never felt this way for anyone. In fact, back in the day, the actress had bough Twilight books and finished them in a mere 5 days itself. A couple of years back, Katrina had also shared a photo with Robert's wax statue on her Facebook and went on to write, 'How do we look together? In my own little Twilight zone…'

Check out Katrina Kaif's photo with Robert Pattinson here:

Meanwhile, Katrina has been pretty active on social media and she keeps sharing all these photos and videos of what has she been up to. Among other things, she has been constantly spreading awareness regarding COVID 19, sharing updates of her doing the household chores, among other things. The recent video she shared was tips on sweeping the house during the quarantine.

Credits :Pinkvilla

