Katrina Kaif has an EPIC reaction to hubby Vicky Kaushal & Amritpal Bindra’s ‘Nach Panjaabban’ VIDEO

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are undoubtedly among the most adored couples on social media. The lovebirds tied the knot last year in December after keeping their relationship under wraps for a couple of years. When their first pictures as newlyweds surfaced on social media, fans went gaga over them and the posts went viral in no time. It has been almost six months since their wedding and their online PDA continues to warm fans hearts. Speaking of which, earlier today, Vicky took to his Instagram space and shared a video featuring himself with his friend Amritpal Bindra, as the duo danced to JugJugg Jeeyo’s viral new song Nach Panjaabban.

Vicky Kaushal and Amritpal Bindra groove to Nach Panjaabban

Recently, the first song of the upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo titled Nach Panjabban was launched, which featured Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. The song and its hook step went viral in no time on social media. After Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, Vicky Kaushal and his friend Amritpal Bindra also grooved to its upbeat tune.

Sharing the video, Vicky wrote in the caption, “As Punjabi as it can get!!! Loved dancing to #NachPunjaabban with my brother @bindraamritpal. Our love and best wishes to the Team of #JugJugJeeyo … @varundvn @kiaraaliaadvani @anilskapoor @neetu54 @manieshpaul @mostlysane @raj_a_mehta @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies."

Click HERE to watch Vicky Kaushal’s video.

Katrina Kaif reacts to Vicky Kaushal’s Video

As soon as he shared the video, fans, loved ones, and industry colleagues poured in with compliments. Among others, wifey Katrina Kaif also had a reaction to Vicky’s video. Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Mini Mathur, and others commented on Vicky’s post.

Katrina had an epic response as she complimented Vicky’s friend Amritpal Bindra and wrote, “@bindraamritpal uve killed it.” Many fans liked and replied to Katrina’s comment.

Anil Kapoor wrote, “(clapping hands emoji) this is insanely epic (fire and red heart emojis)’. Pink actor Angad Bedi also commented as he wrote, “This is litttt (fire emojis) best ever!!!!! (red heart emojis) nothing beats this one (laughing emojis) @vickykaushal09 @bindraamritpal.” Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif also left a slew of fire emojis as she tagged Bindra.

Take a look:

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Vicky and Katrina have an interesting line-up of films. Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Vicky will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. He will also feature in a romantic comedy with Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Talking about Katrina Kaif, the actress has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in the pipeline. She also has the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Katrina will also share screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. Apart from this, Katrina also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas.