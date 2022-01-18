Katrina Kaif has a fiery reaction to Varun Dhawan sailing shirtless on a boat in THIS unseen pic

Often, B-town stars use their social media handles to share updates about their lives with fans. However, at times, the stars love to surprise fans with unseen photos as well. Speaking of this, on Tuesday, Varun shared an unseen photo of himself from a shoot where the actor was seen relaxing on a boat in the sea. The Street Dancer actor flaunted his ripped physique in the photo as he was shirtless and seeing it, Katrina Kaif was among the first stars to react.

Katrina, who recently returned to Mumbai after spending Lohri with Vicky Kaushal, took to the comment section of Varun's post and left a fire emoticon for his shirtless photo. Dino Morea also was among the stars who left a comment on Varun's post. He wrote, "Looking sharp bro. Water for the washboard ?? @varundvn." Varun had shared the photo with a caption, "I need water." The October actor impressed fans with his washboard abs and many dropped fire emoticons in the comments.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Varun has been quite active on social media lately and has been sharing cute moments with his puppy Joey with his fans. From chillin with his pet to sharing videos of it relaxing, Varun has been keeping his fans engaged with the adorable glimpses of his pet.

On the work front, Varun will be seen next in Raj Mehta's Jugg Jug Jeeyo. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead. It is slated to release this year. On the other hand, Varun also has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and backed by Dinesh Vijan.

