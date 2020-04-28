Katrina Kaif has a huge glee on her face as she is back in the kitchen to brush her culinary skills; VIDEO

Katrina Kaif is a happy being as she dons her chef's hat once again but we are missing sister Isabelle Kaif in the frame. Check out the video right here.

The Coronavirus lockdown has definitely lead us all into getting creative while making the most of this time at home. Since we cannot carry on with our regular lives, the easiest way to get on with everything that has been happening due to the Coronavirus outbreak is to do things we wouldn't have or don't get to do normally and while it doesn't feel so regular, change is good sometimes, isn't it? And so, someone who has been trying to make the most of this time is b-town diva .

Meanwhile, Katrina's lockdown at home looks like one that is as regular as all of us. She started off with shelling out some major inspiration about so many things, be it working out at home or staying home and trying to follow the rules so that we can flatten this curve, or for that matter, even get onto some singing. However, one can remember how the video did not have any audio and we are all still waiting for her to share it once again, this time, with music.

Also, something that Kat has been doing too is making sure to get on with the household chores, be it washing the utensils or cleaning the house, and of course, cooking. The last time around, when Kat shared a glimpse of what do their cooking skills look like, only, she was wondering what does the result looks like, even though it looked just fine to us. Katrina has been also sharing some stunning photos and keeping us up to date with what has she been up to even during this time.

And today, we came across yet another video of the actress as she has donned the chef's hat to try out something else. However, we are missing her sister in the frame this time around, and are guessing that she is behind the camera after all. The video sees Katrina cutting some veggies and oh boy, does she seem to be a total pro at it because we cannot be that fast. At the end of the video, Katrina has this huge smile on her face and it has definitely won us over. None the less, we all would love to see how does whatever it is cooking turns out, isn't it?

Check out Katrina Kaif's video right here:

Does this make you want to try your hand at cooking? Well, it should!

Meanwhile, Katrina has been doing a great deal of work in trying to help out people who have been having a tough time with the COVID 19 outbreak and the ongoing lockdown. People who don't have enough or earn on a daily basis have been struck by this the most, and while she did her bit by pledging to support the PM CARES Fund set up by the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she has also taken additional measures.

Recently, Katrina had taken to social media to announce how she has partnered with a fellow brand and will be lending support in terms of daily essentials to the daily wager earners in Maharashtra's Bhandara. The actress has also been constantly spreading awareness in whatever ways she can by urging everyone to stay home and stay safe amid the ongoing lockdown.

Apart from that, the actress happily took part in the activities that were announced by our PM in order to raise everyone's spirits and at the same time, also thank those who have been working for the cause effortlessly, day in and day out. Everyone from across the industry has come together to beat this virus while lending out as much help as they can to people in trouble.

On the work front, Katrina was supposed to be seen in Sooryavanshi with , however, with the lockdown and theatres being shut, the movie has now been pushed and who knows when will things get back to normal for the movie to hit the screens in the first place? Here's hoping to see her back on the screens soon.

