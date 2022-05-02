Katrina Kaif has a love-filled REACTION as hubby Vicky Kaushal looks devilishly handsome on magazine cover

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are head-over-heels in love with each other, and their social media interactions stand as proof of the same. Although the newlywed couple had kept their relationship under wraps up until their wedding, they hardly shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media now. Vicky and Katrina often react or comment on each other’s posts, leaving fans swooning over them. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Kat yet again reacted to Vicky’s post and you should not miss it!

Sometime back, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram space and shared a picture of the cover of Hello Magazine. The Masaan actor looked absolutely handsome as he donned a stylish multi-coloured printed outfit. His hair was done neatly and he adorned an attractive smile for the picture. As soon as Vicky shared the post, it was flooded with a lot of likes and comments on the post. Among others, Katrina Kaif also could not help but shower love on her hubby as she left a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s reaction to Vicky Kaushal’s post:

Meanwhile, the husband-and-wife duo has interesting projects in the pipeline. Vicky Kaushal has Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He will also be seen with Sara Ali Khan on Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film. Moreover, he recently wrapped up another film with Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. Vicky will also feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

On the other hand, Katrina has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan coming up. She will also be seen with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal speaks about wife Katrina Kaif for the first time: She's great influence, I learn a lot from her