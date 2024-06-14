Katrina Kaif has most fun birthday wish for brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal’s rumored GF Sharvari Wagh; PIC

Sharvari Wagh has become the talk of the town ever since her latest film Munjya released. Her performance has been praised a lot by fans and moreover, her dance in Taras has made her the new national crush. Well, the actress turns a year older today.

Although social media is filled with wishes for her the one wish that has our attention is from Katrina Kaif. The Merry Christmas star wished her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal’s rumored girlfriend with a sweet wish.

Katrina Kaif’s birthday wish for Sharvari Wagh

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif shared a poster of Sharvari Wagh. She looks mesmerizing in a yellow outfit. Sharing this picture, the Merry Christmas star wrote, “Happiest Birthday Sharvari, have the best year and never stop being the last person on the dance floor.”

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongside South superstar Vijay Sethupathi. It was a thriller film that won a lot of accolades. Since then, the actress has been away from the limelight and has no announced projects as of now.

The actress has been in London for the past couple of months. Her husband Vicky Kaushal kept making back-and-forth trips to London to be with her. Several pictures and videos of these two taking a stroll on the streets of the city kept going viral. The actress recently returned to Mumbai.

Sharvari Wagh's work front

Sharvari Wagh has been winning accolades for her performance in the recently released horror film Munjya. This film also stars Abhay Varma, Mona Singh, and others. This film saw the first ever CGI-animated character on the silver screen. This film has led her to become the national crush.

Apart from this, she has action film Vedaa alongside John Abraham. The teaser of the film is out, and it has grabbed a lot of eyeballs already. She also has YRF’s spy thriller alongside Alia Bhatt.

Talking about her personal life, she is said to be in a relationship with Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal. The rumored lovebirds have been spotted hanging out on several occasions.

