Katrina Kaif has a nick-name for Alia Bhatt as she praises Darlings teaser; Find out

Alia Bhatt left all her fans stunned as the teaser of her upcoming movie Darlings was released. Fans are too excited to see her in the movie that will be released straight away on the OTT platform. Well, we have often seen Alia sharing a warm bond with Katrina Kaif. In fact, these two will soon be seen sharing the screen space in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. Well, along with the many people praising the teaser of Darlings, Katrina’s name too is added to the list now.

Katrina Kaif praised Alia Bhatt

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif shared the teaser of Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings and wrote, “Aloo looking too good @aliabhatt” with two smiley faces. Even Alia Bhatt shared Katrina’s story and wrote, “Love you my Katyyy.” Talking about Darlings, Alia is all set to make her debut as a producer with her first-ever production. The film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew in an exciting ensemble cast. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Alia Bhatt is also co-producing Darlings with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. This marks her second collaboration with the superstar after Dear Zindagi.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s reaction:

About Darlings

Along with the teaser, Netflix India also dropped the first official poster of Darlings. "Kya ek meindak aur bichhoo dost ho sakte hain? Darlings, watch on 5th August, only on Netflix," read the caption. Set in Mumbai, Darlings is set to be a quirky dark comedy that revolves around the lives of a mother-daughter relationship. Shefali Shah will be seen playing Alia Bhatt’s mother in the film whereas Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew will be seen in pivotal roles. The teaser shows a romantic track between Vijay Varma and Alia Bhatt's characters.. Helmed by debutant director Jasmeet K Reen, the music for the film is composed by filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj.

