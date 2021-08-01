Katrina Kaif has a perfect Sunday treat for all her fans; Check out her goofy side in this VIDEO

keeps treating her Instagram followers with her stunning pictures and videos. She enjoys a massive following on social media, and it goes without saying that every time the diva shares something on her page, it gets a huge response. Well, her fans got a Sunday treat from the actress as she posted a series of BTS pictures and videos from her photoshoot. The video is proof of her goofy side and reveals that Kat indeed is too much fun on the sets.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif shared a couple of pictures and videos from her photoshoots. In the first clip, she can be seen dressed in an olive green blazer and trying to decide on a pose. In the next clip, the diva can be seen shaking a leg with her photographers, and then all three of them burst out into laughter. Well, in the next pictures, we can see her laughing and posing with one of her teammates. The Bharat actress captioned this post as, “Photoshoot bts dump.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for starrer Tiger 3, which is the third instalment of the super-hit Tiger series. This film will also see Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role. Reportedly Kat will be seen doing some intense action in this film, and recently she shared a sneak-peek from her exclusive training session where she is seen nailing impressive moves with utmost ease.

What do you think of this goofy video posted by Katrina Kaif?

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif drops subtle hints about her 'Monday Mood' in co ords; Can you guess it?