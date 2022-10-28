Katrina Kaif has something to say to Deepika Padukone’s gym story with a smiling emoji; Alia Bhatt LIKES post
See what happens after Deepika Padukone drops an Instagram post mentioning Katrina Kaif. Alia Bhatt likes the post as well. Read on for more.
Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, are two of the most popular actors, who have worked hard over the years to make a strong and powerful mark in the Indian film industry. But, what is the secret behind their success? Well, we can surely say that maintaining a proper healthcare routine inclusive of physical fitness is surely one of the mantras. In a recent development, Deepika Padukone shared a funny glimpse of her gymming life mentioning Kaif in her Instagram story.
Deepika Padukone’s Instagram story receives comments from Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan
Deepika Padukone took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a clip of her performing some form of aerial yoga in the gym by swinging on a hammock. The video, as stated by the Piku actress, was recorded by Katrina Kaif. Deepika attached the ‘Eye of the Tiger’ song by Survivor on the clip as Katrina shot her video in the gym. Is this a veiled reference to Katrina’s upcoming film Tiger 3? Only time will tell.
Moments after she dropped this fun video, popular actors Varun Dhawan and Ishaan Khatter reacted to the video in the comments sections. And now, to join the bandwagon, Katrina Kaif has dropped a funny comment in the comments section as well.
Popular actor, Alia Bhatt, has also reacted by liking the post.
Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, Deepika wrote, “Me working really hard in the gym! (bicep emoji). Meanwhile @katrinakaif upto no good (filming) me…" Actors Varun Dhawan laughed hard and commented, “Hahahaa” and Ishaan Khatter funnily wrote, “The mummy returns (ghost emoji).”
Katrina Kaif wrote, “We need two hammock s” with a smiling emoji.
For those who are unaware, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, trains actors Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt in the gym.
Deep diving into the past, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone are ex-girlfriends of actor Ranbir Kapoor. However, times have changed now. As of date, Katrina Kaif is married to actor Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone is married to actor Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor.
Work Fronts of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif
Talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif have a bunch of films to look forward to,
Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This film is being directed by Karan Johar and will feature Alia in the lead role alongside Ranveer Singh.
Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the film Pathaan where she will play the lead role alongside legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan.
Kaif will star in the comedy horror Phone Bhoot opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, which is slated for release in November 2022. As of 2021, she is filming Tiger 3, the third installment in the Tiger franchise. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, along with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.
Also Read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh REACT to a hilarious video shared by Alia Bhatt featuring Ranbir Kapoor