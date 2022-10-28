Katrina Kaif has something to say to Deepika Padukone’s gym story with a smiling emoji; Alia Bhatt LIKES post

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif , are two of the most popular actors, who have worked hard over the years to make a strong and powerful mark in the Indian film industry. But, what is the secret behind their success? Well, we can surely say that maintaining a proper healthcare routine inclusive of physical fitness is surely one of the mantras. In a recent development, Deepika Padukone shared a funny glimpse of her gymming life mentioning Kaif in her Instagram story.

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a clip of her performing some form of aerial yoga in the gym by swinging on a hammock. The video, as stated by the Piku actress, was recorded by Katrina Kaif. Deepika attached the ‘Eye of the Tiger’ song by Survivor on the clip as Katrina shot her video in the gym. Is this a veiled reference to Katrina’s upcoming film Tiger 3? Only time will tell.

Moments after she dropped this fun video, popular actors Varun Dhawan and Ishaan Khatter reacted to the video in the comments sections. And now, to join the bandwagon, Katrina Kaif has dropped a funny comment in the comments section as well.

Popular actor, Alia Bhatt, has also reacted by liking the post.

Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, Deepika wrote, “Me working really hard in the gym! (bicep emoji). Meanwhile @katrinakaif upto no good (filming) me…" Actors Varun Dhawan laughed hard and commented, “Hahahaa” and Ishaan Khatter funnily wrote, “The mummy returns (ghost emoji).”

Katrina Kaif wrote, “We need two hammock s” with a smiling emoji.

For those who are unaware, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, trains actors Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt in the gym.