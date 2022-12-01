Katrina Kaif has THIS reaction on Vicky Kaushal’s all-black look from Govinda Naam Mera’s Bana Sharabi

All eyes are on Vicky Kaushal as fans are quite excited to watch him in a new avatar in Govinda Naam Mera. The film which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles has already created a lot of hype. The trailer has received massive love from fans and so have both the songs that have been released till now. The first song that was released a couple of days ago, Bijli, saw Vicky and Kiara in a fun and quirky avatar making all their fans groove with them. The song released yesterday, Naam Sharabi is a slow romantic track, yet again featuring Vicky and Kiara. The Sardar Udham actor dropped a picture of his look from the song and wifey Katrina Kaif was all hearts.

After the song, Bana Sharabi received a great response from the audience Vicky Kaushal posted a picture of his look from the song. In the picture, he looked dapper in a sheer black shirt with open buttons in the front. The actor looked down and we bet the hearts of everyone just melted including his wife Katrina Kaif's. The actress took to the comments section and posted three red heart emoji.

About Govinda Naam Mera

The highly anticipated project, which features Vicky Kaushal in the role of a dance choreographer, is slated to get an OTT release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16, this year. Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar appear as the female leads in the Shashank Khaitan directorial, which features a stellar supporting cast including Sayaji Shinde, Renuka Shahane, Amey Wagh, Dayanand Shetty, and others. Govinda Naam Mera is jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s work front

Both Katrina and Vicky are totally busy in their respective careers, with some promising projects in the pipeline. Katrina has a highly exciting line-up including Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, and Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Vicky, on the other hand, is currently busy with the shooting of the autobiographical drama Sam Bahadur. He recently wrapped up a schedule for this film. He will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic comedy alongside Sara Ali Khan, and Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. In fact, his film The Immortal Ashwatthama too is back on track.