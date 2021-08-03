Katrina Kaif has the warmest birthday wish for Salman Khan’s sister Arpita: May your kind heart always soar

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has been keeping an active presence on her social media space. The actress keeps on posting photos and stories, thus giving her fans glimpses into her life. Today, she took to her Instagram Story to post the sweetest birthday wish for Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma. As the young mother of two turned 32, Katrina wished her love and smiles. The Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara actress shared a picture of a smiling Arpita Khan on her Instagram Story and accompanied it with a heartfelt wish.

Katrina’s wish for Arpita read, “Happiest birthday dearest @arpitakhansharma. May your kind heart always soar and be happy. Wishing u all the love and smiles this year (sic)." Arpita acknowledged this sweet message on her own Instagram. Sharing Katrina’s wish for her on her stories, Arpita wrote, “Thank you @katrinakaif.” Arpita and Katrina have always shared a good bond between them. Photos of the two together, and a birthday wish as warm as this, are proof of their sweet relationship.

Have a look at ’s birthday wish for Arpita Khan here:

Apart from Katrina, Arpita’s husband and actor Aayush Sharma also had a sweet wish for the birthday lady. Sharing some loved-up photos of the two on his Instagram space, Aayush wrote, "Happy birthday you mad one.. always be the wild spirited person you have always been. You are one of a kind and trust me there is nobody in this world who can replicate the love and happiness you can spread. Stay blessed always.”

On the work front, Katrina will be seen next in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite . She will also feature in the starrer Tiger 3 and is currently filming for the same.

