Katrina Kaif helps daily wage workers in Maharashtra once again, Says 'Every bit of help counts'

Katrina Kaif has shared a post on social media as she has teamed up with Dehaat once again to lend support to daily wage workers in Maharashtra.

The country is still reeling from the effects of the Coronavirus outbreak and while everyone has been trying to do their best to get through, it is the daily wage workers that have suffered the most, often, with little to nothing to help them through. And so, many celebrities and other famous personalities have been trying to lend their support to the daily wage earners by doing whatever they can and in fact, they have also been asking others to join in and help.

And now, is back at it again as she has partnered with Dehaat once again in order to help the daily wagers in the Bhandara district of Maharashtra. Katrina had done this earlier too and she continues to do her bit while urging others to help. She went on to write, "Together, we have lent our support to the daily-wage earning families living in the villages around the Bhandara district in Maharashtra, with food and basic sanitary materials." She also added, "In times of need, every bit of help counts."

Check out Katrina Kaif's post here.

Meanwhile, Katrina has been spending her time at home and has been trying to keep up with the quarantine. However, the Unlock phase 1 has now kicked in, and while many celebrities have been spotted over the last two days, Kat has been home. On the work front, we will soon see her in Sooryavanshi, however, the movie was due in March and with the lockdown and the COVID 19 outbreak, there is very little that is known about the film's release.

