Katrina Kaif is at her casual best in latest pictures; Fans call her ‘8th wonder of the world’

Katrina Kaif is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. Whenever she takes to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her, fans go gaga over it. She will soon be seen on the silver screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in Phone Bhoot. But before she can mesmerize everyone with her acting skills, the actress took to her Instagram handle yet again today and shared a stunning picture of her making our Saturday even more beautiful.

In the pictures, we can see Katrina Kaif sitting on a chair and looking her casual best. She is wearing a white tee and a denim dungaree and has shared a couple of pictures wearing this. With her hair open and minimal makeup, Katrina looks like a perfect beauty in these pictures. In the first picture, she looks away from the camera and is playing with her hair. In the next picture, she looks straight into the camera and in the last she has shut her eyes. Sharing these pictures, she wrote, “Musings”.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s pictures:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina has quite a few projects lined up. She will soon be seen in Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The first look of the film, featuring the three leading actors left the fans talking. Their intriguing and quirky look is enough to leave you curious about the movie. Phone Bhoot also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur. The film is being directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.

Apart from this, Katrina also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

