Katrina Kaif hints about her next film with Ali Abbas Zafar in her latest post

Katrina Kaif gets ready to head back to work as she hints about her upcoming film on her Instagram account, check it out.
For the last five months, things had come to a standstill and everyone was confined to the indoors due to the ongoing pandemic caused by COVID-19. Now with Unlock 3.0 in motion, things are finally getting back to normal, and work is resuming with social distancing and safety measures practiced. Celebrities from the Bollywood industry are also getting back to their shooting schedules after the lockdown. While many have already resumed their work, the next celebrity who is set to get back to work is Katrina Kaif

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress uploaded a story sharing a glimpse of her script from her upcoming film. In the sneak peek we can see the name Ali Abbas Zafar. This got the actress’s fans excited. According to Mumbai Mirror, Katrina and Ali’s collaboration is supposedly a superhero movie and the filmmaker is keen on following it up with his very own superhero universe like Marvel and DC. While this is in the works, the actress also has a few other projects lined up. 

Here is Katrina Kaif's post: 

She will be seen next in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’. The movie got postponed due to the pandemic. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and could be one amongst the first Bollywood films to hit the big screens once everything returns to normal and theatres open up. Meanwhile, the actress has also been active on social media and keeps her fans entertained with her day to day activities. 

