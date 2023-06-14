Katrina Kaif holds Vicky Kaushal’s hand as they enjoy perfect romantic sunset from their balcony; See PIC

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif undoubtedly are one of the cutest and most adorable couples in Bollywood. These two never fail to set couple goals and often take us to fairyland with their romantic pictures that they share on social media. It is not a hidden fact that Vicky and Katrina are head over heels in love with each other. But the recent picture that the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star shared on his Instagram handle will make you believe in love and their rock-solid relationship a little more.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif enjoy the sunset

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of him and Katrina Kaif standing on their balcony. These two look extremely happy and have a bright smiles on their face as they look at each other while the sun sets. Amidst the gorgeous backdrop and the dim lights with whatever is visible, Vicky looks dapper in a shirt while Katrina looks stunning in an orange-colored outfit. The lovebirds cannot take their eyes off each other and the view from their balcony is just perfect. Indeed, what else will one want if they have their loved ones beside them amidst the gorgeous setting sun in their home?

Check it out:

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of his recently released Laxman Utekar film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Sara Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Sam Bahadur. This Meghna Gulzar film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. The first look of the film was released and fans cannot wait to see what is kept in store for them. In fact, Sanya in a recent interview with Film Companion could not stop praising co-star Vicky and revealed that he used to completely transform himself on the sets of Sam Bahadur.

Katrina Kaif a couple of exciting projects in her kitty and one of them is Tiger 3. This is the third installment of the Tiger series and she will star opposite Salman Khan with Emraan Hashmi playing the baddie. She also has Merry Christman with Vijay Sethupathi.

