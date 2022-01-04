For Katrina Kaif, 'home sweet home' is all about her love for mangalsutra in comfy attire; PHOTOS

Actress Katrina Kaif just treated fans with an adorable series of photos whilst soaking in married vibes in her and Vicky Kaushal's new home and well, we are in awe. Sitting comfortably on a couch in her new house as a newly married girl, Katrina seemed to be at 'home.' In her latest post, Katrina has also flaunted her love for her Sabyasachi mangalsutra and well, it certainly will leave you enchanted. Not just this, the Tiger 3 star was certainly in awe of her and Vicky's new home.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a couple of photos in which she is seen clad in a light beige sweater and denim shorts. With it, she is seen flaunting her gorgeous, diamond-studded mangalsutra. Posing coyly and smiling widely, Katrina gave fans a glimpse of her newlywed glow. The star recently was spotted at the airport when she dropped off Vicky and bid him adieu with a warm hug in the car. The video of the couple went viral on social media.

Take a look:

Katrina recently also gave fans a glimpse of her camaraderie with Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal as she commented on his stylish photo from their wedding. Sunny too replied to his bhabhi in a cute way and their exchange certainly gave fans a glimpse of their bond. It was on Christmas that Vicky and Katrina took to social media to share a first sneak peek into their new home that happens to be in the same building as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina kicked off shooting with Vijay Sethupathi last month for Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. The film is slated to release in December 2022. The announcement was made last month. Apart from this, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Katrina will now head to New Delhi to shoot for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The final leg of shoot will go on for 15 days.

Also Read|From Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: Releases & upcoming projects of actresses