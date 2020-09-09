  1. Home
Katrina Kaif hopes Akshay Kumar keeps 'reinventing & setting new standards' as she wishes him on his birthday

As Akshay Kumar turns a year older, several celebs took to social media to express their love for him via their wishes. Now, Katrina Kaif also took to social media to wish Akshay in the sweetest way.
18219 reads Mumbai
The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar turned a year older today and on his birthday, the film industry went all out to wish him in the sweetest way. Those who could not be with him, took to social media to express their wishes to the actor. Speaking of this, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and shared a sweet wish for Akshay. Since last evening, wishes have been pouring in for Akshay on social media from fans, friends and family. Now, Katrina wished her Sooryavanshi co-star on social media. 

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a stylish photo of the superstar and had an amazing birthday wish for him. The actress hoped that Khiladi Kumar would keep on setting new standards for himself and others as she extended a warm birthday wish to him. Katrina and Akshay share a great bond and have done several films together. Fans of the two love seeing them together on the big screen and ahead of their film, the actress wished her co-star. 

Katrina wrote, "Happiest Birthday @akshaykumar keep reinventing and setting new standards." Akshay and Katrina have featured in films like Tees Maar Khan, Singh is Kinng, Namastey London and more. Now, the duo was all set to be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The action film starred Akshay and Katrina in the lead role. The release was touted for March 24, 2020. However, at that time, the lockdown was announced due to the COVID 19 outbreak and since then, the theatres have been shutdown. Fans of Akshay and Katrina are eagerly awaiting the release of the film. 

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's wish for Akshay Kumar:

Meanwhile, Akshay is in Scotland and celebrated his birthday with wife Twinkle Khanna and kids Nitara and Aarav. He is shooting for Bell Bottom. The film stars him, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. It is slated to release on April 2, 2021. 

Also Read|Sonam Kapoor recalls shooting with birthday boy Akshay Kumar as she wishes him the 'best year ahead'; See Pic

Credits :Instagram

