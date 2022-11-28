Katrina Kaif in a grey sequined saree will surely make your ‘aaj ka din’ special; Check out photos

Katrina Kaif surely knows how to make heads turn with her beauty. The actress never fails to leave her fans stunned and speechless with her fashion game. Her simplicity and style is loved by fans and they always go gaga over her looks. The actress was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport looking lovely in a Pink coloured Salwar Kameez as she headed to Jodhpur for a wedding function. Today, the Jagga Jasoos actress took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures of her looking breathtakingly gorgeous in a greyish saree and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her. Katrina Kaif shares pictures in a saree

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif shared a couple of pictures of her stunning in a saree. She can be seen wearing a greyish-silver coloured sequined sheer saree. She has paired a similar coloured blouse with a princess cut neck and sequined strap to go with it. The actress has left her neck empty but paired a big Jhumka and a bangle with her saree and left her hair open. The slightly smoky eyes go perfectly with her attire and dewy makeup simply makes her look even more pretty. Sharing these pictures, Katrina wrote, “Aaj Ka din” with a white heart emoji. We cannot wait to see what hubby Vicky Kaushal’s reaction will be. Check out Katrina Kaif’s post:

Katrina Kaif’s Work Front Nowadays, she is filming for Tiger 3, wherein she will be seen alongside Salman Khan in the lead role. Later, she will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with a popular actor of South Cinema Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Kaif was last seen in the film Phone Bhoot this year. We hope to see her at theatres soon.

