Katrina Kaif indulges in music as she makes good use of time at home amidst Coronavirus outbreak; Watch VIDEO

Katrina Kaif shared a video on social media as she sings and plays the guitar promising a surprise on the way. Check out the video right here.

The entire world is currently dealing with an epidemic that needs everyone to be not just self-aware, but also take sufficient precautions to avoid the further spreading of the COVID 19. The Coronavirus outbreak has lead to everyone staying at home and while it isn't a very simple task for many, people have taken this time out to put some of their creativity to use and well, that has also lead to everyone trying out new things as well.

And well, sure has managed to put this time to use as it was only recently that the actress shared an effective workout video to work at home due to gyms being shut down amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. And now, the actress has shared a video of herself singing and playing the guitar while she enjoys her time at it. However, the video does not have any music since it is a work in progress and she captioned the video as, 'Work in progress sound coming soon in a few days hopefully can’t let down @ankurtewari.'

Check out Katrina Kaif's video right here:

Meanwhile, Katrina was last seen in Bharat and the actress received a lot of love for her role in the same and in fact, the movie also did well at the box office. Currently, the actress is gearing up for an upcoming film with , however, the release date has been pushed as of now.

Credits :Instagram

Read More