Katrina Kaif instructing sis Isabelle to make an omelette in THIS throwback video is every elder sibling ever

Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif are among the popular sibling duo in Bollywood. In a throwback video, we get to see Katrina learning to make an omelette from her sister and it’s too cute to miss. Check it out.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, several celebs have turned to cooking and are trying their hands at new dishes. Among them, and her sister Isabelle Kaif too often share cute videos of cooking up a storm in their kitchen. However, Katrina’s tryst with cooking is not new and the star has been learning to cook from her sister for a long time. Amid quarantine, Katrina and Isabelle are often seen doing household chores like mopping, cleaning, cooking and more.

Amid this, we stumbled upon a throwback video of both Katrina and Isabelle trying their hands at cooking an omelette. Yes, back in 2018, Katrina had shared a cute video of sister Isabelle making an omelette in her kitchen. In the video, while Isabelle was cooking, Katrina was seen giving out the recipe to fans of how to make an omelette. Both Kaif sisters seemed to be enjoying their time at home back then as they might be doing now as well.

Katrina is seen telling fans to beat the eggs in a bowl and then add some almond or normal milk and while she is seen talking, Isabelle can be seen trying to hide her face and the omelette. The goofy fun in the kitchen between Katrina and her sister Isabelle was just too cute back then and it remains adorable now as well.

Check out Katrina and Isabelle’s throwback video:

Meanwhile, a few weeks back, Katrina and Isabelle cooked up a storm in their kitchen and shared a video on social media too. Amid quarantine, fans are loving this side of Katrina with her younger sister. On the work front, Katrina’s film with , Sooryavanshi was slated to release on March 24, 2020. However, due to Coronavirus lockdown, the film has been postponed indefinitely.

