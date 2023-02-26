Katrina Kaif is a breath of fresh air in new sun-kissed selfie; New mom Sonam Kapoor calls her 'beautiful'

Katrina Kaif , who is one of the most loved actresses in town, has shared a new picture of herself on social media. The actress keeps treating fans with her stunning pictures. Lately, Katrina has been giving public appearances a miss which has left her fans quite upset. To balance it out, on Sunday, she took to Instagram and dropped a gorgeous selfie with her fans.

In the picture, Katrina is seen enjoying a sunny Sunday at her house. She is seen sporting a black t-shirt styled with printed pants. She ditched the makeup and opted for open hair to complete her Sunday look. The actress looks all things fresh and beautiful in the sun-kissed picture. Along with the picture, Katrina wrote, "SunDaze" followed by a sun emoji. Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, new mommy in town Sonam Kapoor was seen praising her. She commented, "Beautiful Kat" followed by a red heart emoji. Even fans were seen showering love on her. A fan commented, "this pic reminded me of the old days." Another fan wrote, "Yaaay kat is back." Others were also seen expressing excitement as she posted a picture after a while.

Meanwhile, Katrina's father-in-law Sham Kaushal recently spoke about her in an interview and said that the family was blessed to have her in the family. Katrina and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate ceremony. Sham Kaushal said, "We are all living with so much love. I feel it was all destiny that they found each other. It was a match made in heaven. She is so good and I keep blessing these kids so that they live happy lives. God has been very kind."

Work front

Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The film will release on Diwali 2023. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.