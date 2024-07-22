Katrina Kaif is best ‘party planner’ and Vicky Kaushal’s a ‘biggest foodie’, reveals Bad Newz star Neha Dhupia

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia are currently celebrating the success of their recently released film Bad Newz. Much of the movie was filmed in Delhi, and Neha recently reminisced about the enjoyable experience of shooting there, especially the focus on food with the big-time foodies Vicky and Triptii. She also shared insights into how Katrina Kaif excels at hosting and organizing parties and dinners.

Neha Dhupia recalls shooting for Bad Newz with foodies Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri

In a conversation with News 18, Neha recalled that every meal during the shoot felt like a special occasion. She mentioned that the "biggest foodies" on set were likely Vicky and Triptii. She recounted a particular instance when they were filming in Old Delhi, and Vicky had a strong craving for the most authentic local cuisine.

Neha noted that when she saw the spread of food, she was concerned for herself due to the abundance of spicy and greasy Indian dishes. Despite this, everyone enjoyed the meal, and the aroma of the food lingered down the corridor.

Neha mentioned that Triptii took on the role of the local food guide while they were filming in the northern hills. She shared that Triptii had a knack for discovering unique food spots.

For instance, when they were shooting in Shimla, Dimri would direct Neha to the best places, like where to find the best momos.

Neha Dhupia says Katrina Kaif hosts the best parties and dinners

Neha remarked that the food at Katrina Kaif’s parties is always exactly what Katrina wants, as she is the "party planner" and excels at it. The Sanak actress explained that when someone is as skilled as Katrina, there’s no need to interfere.

Dhupia mentioned that Kaif ensures that everyone is accommodated with options like vegan dishes, spicy foods, and non-spicy alternatives, creating a large and varied spread. The actress also shared that the meals are extensive and enjoyable, and they feel like family gatherings.

She also praised Kaif, saying that she has a deep fondness for her and feels a sense of joy whenever she sees her. The Hindi Medium actress described Katrina as a rare gem, highlighting her kindness, hard work, and discipline.

