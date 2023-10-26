Katrina Kaif is 'teacher's pet', Deepika Padukone is 'mid-bencher'; Vaibhavi Merchant reveals exciting DEETS

Since the release of the song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3, fans have been captivated by the chemistry between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Additionally, some have drawn comparisons between the song and Katrina’s dance moves to Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang from Pathaan. Recently, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant talked about how people have been comparing the two characters and explained that they are actually quite ‘different’. Additionally, she also discussed how both both the actresses, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are different as performers.

Vaibhavi Merchant opens up about Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone’s approach

During a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the director of choreography, Vaibhavi Merchant spoke about the two actresses and their approach. She described Katrina as the “front-bencher” who is also a “teacher’s pet”, while Deepika Padukone is a “mid-bencher” who is more at “ease” and effortless in her approach.

She further added, “Katrina comes from a place of anxiety. She wants to make sure she doesn’t disappoint anybody. Deepika came in as the complete opposite. She’s a quiet worker. She did her rehearsals silently. She does her homework. Katrina also does her homework, but she’s like, ‘Dekho, dekho, main apna homework karke aayi hu’. She needs a sign-off from me on everything, including her costumes. Deepika worked on her costume herself.”

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant talks about the differences between Katrina Kaif’s Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang

When discussing Katrina's character, Zoya, and Deepika's character, Rubai, who are both Pakistani spies, Vaibhavi Merchant explained that Rubai played by Deepika Padukone is a woman trying to entice Pathaan (played by Shah Rukh Khan) through her dance moves in the song Besharam Rang. On the other hand, the song in Tiger 3 titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam is about a married couple celebrating their love.

She further mentioned that when it came to Deepika's character, Rubai, there wasn't much background information available about her. It was her introductory song, so she approached it with the idea of making her a character, much like Bo Derek in James Bond movies. Deepika, having played many traditional roles in the past, particularly in movies like Padmaavat, wanted to make her dance performance in Besharam Rang really stand out. She added, “So, I didn’t want to shoot it like a typical Hindi dance song. I wanted it to be languid like a chic fashion video. Something I did with Katrina in the Dhoom 3 title track.”

In Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 song, Vaibhavi pointed out that Zoya's character is distinct from Rubai. Zoya is Tiger's wife and a mother to a 10-year-old child. Their dance styles are shaped by their characters. While Rubai dances to attract Pathaan, Zoya's dance is a celebration with her husband.

Advertisement

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles is all set for a Diwali release this year.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif touched by fans loving Salman's Leke Prabhu Ka Naam; calls dancing 'true passion'