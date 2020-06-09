Katrina Kaif & Isabelle, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor; Which sister duo is more relatable? COMMENT

Among the popular sisters in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif-Isabelle Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Karisma Kapoor enjoy a massive fan following. We’d like to know from you, which sister duo do you relate to more? Tell us in the comment section.

Among the popular sisters in Bollywood, if there are two duos who have managed to leave fans in awe of their style every time they step out together, they are & Isabelle Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor. While Kareena and Karisma have been in the industry for a longer time, Katrina and Isabelle too have managed to garner a fan base with their appearances together. Both the sisters duos surely have fans looking up to them for their style.

Talking about Katrina and Isabelle, the Kaif sisters often share photos from their everyday shenanigans on social media. Even amid the lockdown, the duo managed to keep fans entertained with their adorable fun at home. From cooking together to cleaning, Katrina and Isabelle ensured that fans got a glimpse of their fun at home, and hence, they kept sharing photos and videos on social media. Coming to their style, whenever Katrina and Isabelle step out for an event, they manage to make heads turn. From Ethnic to casual, Kaif sisters know how to slay any attire and their photos are proof of it. When they graced the cover of a magazine, fans were left in awe of them.

Here are some stunning photos of Katrina and Isabelle:

Coming to Kareena and Karisma, the Kapoor sisters are undoubtedly the stylish sisters in Bollywood. Bebo and Lolo know how to slay when they step out and recently when Karisma made her digital debut and Kareena joined her at the screening, the sisters managed to make heads turn on the red carpet. Even at weddings and special events, Kareena and Karisma’s style ends up setting style trends. Their legendary pout in the photos seems to have become a rage among the fans. Kareena and Karisma's photos from the London holiday gave us a glimpse of their fun together. From dining out late at night to chilling with friends to spending time with their kids, Kareena and Karisma seem to have aced it all.

Here are some photos of Kareena and Karisma:

Now, choosing with two fun sister duos surely isn’t an easy task. However, we’d surely love to know your opinion on this. Between Katrina & Isabelle and Kareena & Karisma, who do you relate to more? Go ahead and tell us in the comment section.

