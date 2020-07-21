Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Phone Bhoot look gets a cool artistic twist by a fan

A day back, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi announced their film Phone Bhoot in a fun manner. Now, a fan of the trio changed their looks into caricatures and it has left them impressed.

After a long wait, work seems to be getting back on track in Bollywood and a big announcement was made a day back when , Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot’s first look was unveiled. For the first time, the trio got together and shared their first look together that was shot before the nation went into lockdown. Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant shared photos and videos in which they were seen having fun while shooting for the first look.

Now, Katrina took to social media to drop a fan art that turned their tux-clad avatars into cool caricatures. Yes, the gorgeous star took to her Instagram story and shared a cool artistic avatar of herself, Ishaan and Siddhant from Phone Bhoot’s first look that was created by an animator, Miku Milki. In the artwork, we could see Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant’s tux-clad look being converted into animated characters and it surely left the stars completely impressed and in awe.

Katrina shared the photo on her Instagram story and wrote, “@siddhant.chaturvedi @ishaan.khatter, now this more (ghost emoji) like.” The film is a horror-comedy and is helmed by Gurmeet Singh, who previously has been associated with web series Mirzapur. Phone Bhoot’s announcement had to be made before the lockdown and Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant had shot for the first look prior to it. Ishaan revealed the same in his caption too when he announced the film on Monday. It is produced by Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Fans of Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant were excited to see the fresh trio on screen. The film will go on floors by year end and will release in 2021.

Here is Katrina Kaif’s post on Phone Bhoot:

