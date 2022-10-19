Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi set stage on fire with terrific performance; WATCH

On Tuesday, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi were seen promoting their film’s new song ‘Kinna Sona’. And what can be the best way to promote this groovy song? The lead cast of the film performed on this song with confidence and grace. We are floored after witnessing such a terrific performance. All three of them performed the hook steps of the song with absolute ease.

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry. Clocking over 19 years in the film industry, she has carved out her own niche and has worked on over 50 films so far. Nowadays, Kaif is busy promoting her upcoming film Phone Bhoot wherein she plays a lead role alongside actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi . The film is a horror comedy directed by popular filmmaker Gurmmeet Singh.

Vicky Kaushal hails Katrina Kaif's performance in Phone Bhoot

Recently, taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal hailed his wifey Katrina Kaif’s performance in the film. Sharing the trailer of the film on his Instagram story, Kaushal wrote, “Meri Cute-ni bani Bhoot-ni!!!! Love." Fans were head over heels in love with this comment. For those who are unaware, Phone Bhoot marks Katrina's first film after marriage to Vicky. The actor couple tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in December last year.

Katrina recently interacted with Pinkvilla and shared how Vicky Kaushal feels about her upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress revealed that Vicky was left impressed with the trailer of the film, and his reaction boosted the morale of the team.

“Vicky absolutely loved the trailer. He had such a good reaction, and it gave us so much confidence. He feels that there are so many fun elements in it and people would love it. That's our hope too,” said Katrina to Pinkvilla.

It is absolutely evident that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal leave no moment to exude couple goals and we are loving it.

