Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi set to start horror comedy Phone Bhoot in Goa by month end

While Siddhant is already in Goa, Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter will be joining him soon for Phone Bhoot's first filming schedule.

Bollywood is back in business and how. With film units choosing outdoor and safer locations outside Mumbai to complete their filming schedules, another team is set to leave for Goa come November end. According to a report in Mid-Day, the team of Phone Bhoot starring , Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi will soon be kicking off the film's shooting in the coastal state of Goa. Director Gurmmeet Singh also revealed that he is looking forward to the project.

While Siddhant is already in the beachy locations shooting for his next film with and Ananya Panday, Katrina and Ishaan will be joining him soon. A source revealed to the portal, "While Siddhant has been shooting for Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next in Goa, the remaining cast of Phone Bhoot joined him in the beach state for an elaborate reading session last month. After the initial prep, Katrina headed to the UK to meet her family. Happy with the way the readings panned out, Gurmmeet informed his team that he is ready to roll with the project soon."

Director Gurmmeet Singh is ecstatic about his project and said, "I am thrilled to start the project. For the moment, I am taking baby steps. Things have been (uncertain) because of the pandemic, but we will get clarity soon." The horror comedy's first schedule will be shot in Goa and then in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif says 'safety first' as she dresses up in a PPE kit at the airport; See PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×