Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot to hit the big screen on THIS date

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter-starrer horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' is all set to release on July 15 next year.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot', is Excel Entertainment's newest offering after 'Gully Boy' and 'Toofaan'.

Interestingly, the release of ‘Phone Bhoot' coincides with that of the iconic ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' that released on July 15, 2011 and marks Katrina Kaif, Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi's first film together.

Sprinkled with equal doses of spook and laughter, 'Phone Bhoot' is all set to ring in cinemas near you on July 15, 2022.

Details about the plot of the film are still under wraps.

Also Read: Phone Bhoot, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bhediya: Which upcoming horror comedy are you waiting for?