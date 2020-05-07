Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor: Throwback to Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja’s star studded pre wedding festivities

Back in 2018, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja walked down the aisle back on May 8. Ahead of the couple’s second wedding anniversary, we take a walk down memory lane with throwback photos and videos from Sonam’s fun and star-studded pre-wedding festivities. Check it out.

Back on May 8, 2018, tied the knot with long-time beau Anand Ahuja. Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s daughter and a well-known Bollywood star decided to marry at the peak of her career and broke stereotypes for starters. But, Sonam and Anand’s wedding wasn’t a hush-hush affair. On the contrary, the who’s who of Bollywood graced the wedding and prewedding festivities. From to to Rani Mukerji to Janhvi Kapoor, everyone put on their best attire for Sonam’s functions.

Ahead of her second wedding anniversary, we decided to walk down memory lane and take you through Sonam’s star-studded mehendi and sangeet photos. Well, brace yourselves for a fun throwback amid the lockdown to 2018’s one of the biggest weddings. While Sonam’s Mehendi night was kept intimate with close family members like Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, , gracing the night, her sangeet night was a grand affair and had the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance.

While Sonam looked gorgeous in peach-colored embroidered outfit for her mehendi and coordinated with Anand, who donned a pink sherwani for the same, for the sangeet night, both Sonam and Anand opted for white and gold hues. Katrina also joined Sonam at her sangeet ceremony and posed with the bride to be for epic photos. Looking back, we can see Katrina opting for a stunning white outfit for the fun sangeet night.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s photo with Sonam Kapoor:

Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor graced her cousin’s sangeet function in gorgeous outfits. While the Dhadak star opted for a white and gold outfit, her sister Khushi kept up with the theme and stunned in a gorgeous lehenga. Even daddy Boney Kapoor opted for a sherwani for Sonam’s sangeet night and posed for photos with Arjun Kapoor who looked handsome in a dark blue sherwani. Anshula also opted for a pretty outfit for Sonam and Anand’s pre-wedding ceremonies. Shanaya Kapoor also was snapped with her cousins at the pre-wedding festivities in a mesmerizing look. Sanjay Kapoor also posed with Sonam and the photos are just too cute to handle.

Check out the Kapoor cousins, Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s sangeet:

Apart from this, senior star looked absolutely resplendent in a stunning saree with complimenting jewellery. She posed for photos with who looked handsome in ethnic attire for Sonam’s pre-wedding festivities. Rani Mukerji also was present during the sangeet ceremony and she opted for a gorgeous white saree. Rani, Katrina, Karan, Rekha and others posed together for photos at Sonam and Anand’s sangeet ceremony. , Karisma Kapoor and others too graced the special occasion for Sonam.

Check out the throwback photos from the Sangeet:

Not just this, some throwback videos from the mehendi night also came in where we can see the Kapoor family dancing and celebrating. An ecstatic Anil Kapoor can be seen dancing on Bollywood numbers at his house during the mehendi night. In another video, we get to see Sonam and Anand doing a cute couple’s dance at the mehendi night. Surely, those were the fun days to remember and Sonam and Anand’s pre-wedding festivities had everyone excited. While the couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018, their pre-wedding festivities began on May 6, 2018. Now, with just a day to go for Sonam and Anand’s second wedding anniversary, we wonder what the couple has planned for this year amid the lockdown.

Check out Sonam and Anand’s mehendi videos:

