Katrina Kaif joins BFF Ali Abbas Zafar to cut his birthday cake; Vicky Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif cheer on; WATCH

Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif, Ananya Panday and others joined filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday celebration last evening. Check out all the inside photos and videos.

Last evening, one of the most popular filmmakers in Bollywood, Ali Abbas Zafar threw a birthday bash to celebrate another year of his life with his close ones. , Vicky Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif, Ananya Panday, , Hiten Tejwani, Kritika Kamra and others were in attendance at the party. While Ali and Katrina’s friendship goes way back, even Shah Rukh and Vicky share a great bond with the Bharat filmmaker. Katrina joined Ali to make the evening a special affair for her bestie.

In the inside videos from the party, we can see the Bharat actress joining Ali in cutting over 4 cakes at the party. Katrina can be seen cheering on as she holds Ali’s hand and cuts his 38th birthday cake. Clad in an orange dress, Katrina looked gorgeous as she joined Vicky, Shah Rukh, Ananya at Ali’s party. While Ali and Katrina cut the cake, Vicky and Isabelle could be seen cheering on and happily rooting for the ace filmmaker.

The birthday celebration took place at a popular restaurant in the city and apart from Katrina, Vicky, Ananya and SRK, Vidya Balan, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mudassar Aziz and also were present at the celebrations. Katrina and Ali have done various films together and the most popular ones include Bharat and Tiger Zinda Hai. The actress and the filmmaker share a great bond and that came across in a talk show too. During the chat show, Katrina revealed various secrets about Ali and he too spoke about his friend candidly. Katina even mentioned that Ali is the only person in the world who understands her complete

Check out the inside videos:

