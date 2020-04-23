Katrina Kaif joins the likes of Salman Khan and others, extends support to daily wage earners in Maharashtra

Katrina Kaif has now pledged to support daily wage workers in Maharashtra with an initiative as a part of her collaboration. Read on to know more.

The Coronavirus crisis has been difficult for everyone at various levels, and while we are all trying to cope up with the pandemic in our own ways, there are people who need help. The pandemic has hit daily wage earners hard, and so, many celebrities like and many others have come out in support of them. And now, joining the initiative with an attempt to make things easier for them, has also announced a new collaboration.

Katrina took to social media as she shared an update regarding her collaboration and went on to mention, 'As we all know, there are those who are suffering greatly during this time and there are some that have suffered more than others. That is why it is very important for us at Kay Beauty to step in and show our support with another #Kare Initiative.' She also wrote, 'We are very proud to partner with the De'Haat Foundation once again to support daily-wage earners in the Bhandara district of Maharashtra. Our contribution will go towards providing food and basic sanitary needs to families of daily-wage earners in the district.'

Meanwhile, Katrina had also pledged to support PM CARES Fund set up by honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As far as work is concerned, the actress was last seen in Bharat, and she received a lot of love for her role in the film. Her film with , Sooryavanshi was also slated to release this year, however, the lockdown has caused the film's postponement until things gets better.

