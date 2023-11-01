Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pic from event goes viral; fans say ‘Cast them in Jee Le Zaraa’

Several Bollywood celebs have gathered under one roof to attend a star-studded event held in Mumbai. Right from Salman Khan to Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Varma, and Karisma Kapoor, several B-town biggies graced the red carpet of the function. Among them were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt who were spotted attending the event together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt attend an event together

As several Bollywood stars graced the red carpet event together Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Alia Bhatt also arrived at the Mumbai event. Recently, a picture from the function went viral where the three divas were seen sitting next to each other.

Alia made heads turn as she wore an all-black outfit for the event. Bebo, on the other hand, was seen in a shimmery outfit. As for Katrina, she wore a black floral slit dress. As soon as their pic surfaced, fans expressed their desire to see them together in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial movie Jee Le Zaraa.

A user commented, “We want this "Jee Lee Zara " this cast” while another wrote, “This will be perfect case for jee le zara.” A third user penned, “@faroutakhtar we want this cast for Jee Le zara.”

Exploring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt’s work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma which opened with positive reviews. It was followed by the crime thriller film The Buckingham Murders released in October. She is also co-producing the film directed by Hansal Mehta. Next, she will be seen in The Crew and Singham Again.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the supernatural comedy film Phone Bhoot. She is currently gearing up for the release of the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. It’s a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai. The actress will also reportedly be making her Tamil debut with the film Merry Christmas with actor Vijay Sethupathi.

National Award-winning actress Alia Bhatt is currently filming for her upcoming movie Jigra after making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone.

