Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor, Mouni Roy & others LOVE Varun Dhawan-Natasha's wedding pics on 1st anniversary

It is a special day for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary today. Last year, in the presence of their close friends and family members, Varun and Natasha got married. Today, as they celebrate their special day, Varun relived many happy memories from his wedding with Natasha and shared unseen photos. Now, celebs including Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy and others have reacted to them. Many have even showered Varun and Natasha with love and good wishes.

Katrina took to the comment section and dropped heart emoticons on Varun and Natasha's romantic photos from their wedding ceremony. Karisma Kapoor called Varun and Natasha 'cuties' as she dropped heart emojis. Tiger Shroff wished the couple 'Congratulations' on their wedding anniversary while Kriti Sanon wrote, "Happy anniversary". Sophie Choudry wrote, "happy anniversary you guys. To many more beautiful years." Mouni Roy also reacted with emoticons as she showered love on Varun and Natasha. Others who reacted included Esha Gupta, Manish Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, Saba Pataudi, Neha Kakkar and many more.

Have a look:

Varun shared several photos from the mehendi, haldi and wedding ceremony that took place at a private villa in Alibaug. Fans also have been wishing the couple in the comment section. The couple has been one of those who have kept a low profile and at their wedding, only a handful of close friends, family and relatives were invited.

On the work front, Varun will be seen next in Jugg Jug Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The film is all set to release this year. Besides this, Varun also has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and backed by Dinesh Vijan.

Also Read| Varun Dhawan shares beautiful pics from his D-Day with Natasha Dalal on their first wedding anniversary