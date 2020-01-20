Katrina Kaif & Kartik Aaryan share a cute moment at an event and fans can't wait to see them in a film; WATCH

Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan bumped into each other at an event last evening. The duo shared a cute moment on the red carpet and since then, fans have been rooting for them to do a film together. Check it out.

When it comes to naming two stars in Bollywood whose popularity has soared over a period of time, Kartik Aaryan and come to mind. Katrina and Kartik have slowly and steadily made a place for themselves in people’s hearts and their films often receive a lot of love from the audience. However, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star and the Bharat star are only seen together on rare occasions at events. One such event happened last evening in Mumbai where the who’s who of Bollywood were present.

At the same event, when Katrina was walking in on the red carpet, Kartik was heading in the other direction. As the two bumped into each other, they first stopped and chatted for a bit and then the two laughed about something. Before leaving, Katrina and Kartik hugged each other and the paps captured their adorable banter. Since then, fans can’t help but root for this fresh pairing to be cast in a film together. Both of them shared a light moment and then went on with the event.

(Also Read: Katrina Kaif flaunts her winter glow in a white turtleneck pullover & leaves us in awe; Check it out )

Meanwhile, Kartik even performed last night on the stage and shared photos on social media too of his performance. Katrina and also shared some light moments on the stage when the host Kapil Sharma teased them on the stage together. However, one of the best highlights of the evening was when Katrina and Kartik bumped into each other.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is gearing up for the release of Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020. Katrina, on the other hand, is all set for the release of her and starrer Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is a part of Rohit’s cop universe and stars Katrina as a doctor and Akshay as the ATS chief. Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

Read More