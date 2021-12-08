Katrina Kaif 'keeps blushing' on being called bhabhi by her and Vicky Kaushal's wedding guests: Report

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to bid goodbye to their single life as they will officially tie the knot on 9 December. While the festivities have kicked off, the couple are yet to officially become a part of each other's families. Turns out, the couple's wedding guests are already calling Kat as 'Bhabhi ji'.

According to a report published in India Today, an insider revealed to the portal that some of the couple’s wedding guests have already started calling Katrina ‘bhabhi ji’. And what exactly is Katrina's response? Well, the actress has only been blushing in response.

The actors, who are just 24 hours away from tying the knot and officially becoming husband and wife, have sent social media into a tizzy. "Our bride Katrina is being called bhabhi ji at all functions and she keeps blushing,” an insider revealed to the portal.

On Thursday, day 2 of the wedding festivities, Katrina's Mehendi is reportedly set to take place along with a smashing Sangeet event in the evening. On the day of the wedding, 9 December, Vicky's haldi will reportedly take place followed by their wedding in the evening.

For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina are getting married at the Six Senses Fort, Barwara. Several wedding guests and celebrities have already arrived at the venue. The security has been beefed up and the event is an extremely private affair.

Click here to get Pinkvilla's live updates on Vicky and Katrina's wedding!

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Couple sells marriage telecast rights for 80 Cr, to sign 2 brand deals?