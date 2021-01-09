Katrina Kaif keeps it casual as she steps out for dance class with her Phone Bhoot co stars Ishaan & Siddhant

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen together for the first time in Phone Bhoot and have become good friends. The trio recently stepped out together for a dance class.

Gurmmeet Singh’s directorial Phone Bhoot starring , Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi is among the most anticipated films of this year. The film has been in the news ever since it was announced. Notably, Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant have teamed up together for the first time and the trio is quite excited about the upcoming horror-comedy. Needless to say, they have become good friends in no time and are often spotted together in the city.

Speaking of this, the Tiger Zinda Hai star was today papped in the city as she stepped out for a dance class with the Gully Boy actor and the Dhadak star. In the pictures, we can see the stunning actress sitting inside her swanky car and is seen waving at the paparazzi. Katrina was at her casual best for her dance class. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a grey hoodie as she waves at photographers. With her hair left open, she looked elegant in her comfy outfit. The Bharat actress is also seen wearing a black mask amid COVID 19 pandemic in the pictures.

Last year Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant had dropped a glimpse of Phone Bhoot script as they announced preparing for the film. Back in July 2020, the first look of the film was unveiled and it showed the trio dressed in tuxedos. Bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Phone Bhoot is slated to release this year.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming superhero drama. Siddhant, on the other hand, will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film with and Ananya Panday.

