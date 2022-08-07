Katrina Kaif keeps it comfy & casual with her denim-on-denim look, gets SPOTTED at the airport; PICS

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Over her years in showbiz, Katrina has cemented her position as one of the top stars in the film industry. The actress is often papped by the shutterbugs as and when she steps out in the city of Mumbai. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Katrina was photographed at the Mumbai airport. Check out her latest photos.

Katrina Kaif spotted at the airport

A few moments ago, the paparazzi photographed Katrina Kaif as she arrived at the airport in the dream city of Mumbai. The actress is known to keep her airport outfits quite comfortable and casual with a hint of her personal style. Keeping up with this trajectory, tonight too, Katrina was seen rocking a simple OOTN. The Phone Bhoot actress wore a white tee-shirt with a pair of light blue denim joggers. She layered it up with a denim jacket on top, and completed the look with white sneakers. She was also seen wearing a pair of shades and a black mouth mask. Katrina tied her hair in a ponytail.

She acknowledged the media personnel and even waved at the cameras as the paps clicked her from a distance.

Take a look:

Recently, Katrina and her hubby Vicky Kaushal jetted off to the Maldives with their family and friends. They also ringed in her birthday there. The husband-and-wife duo treated fans and followers to photos of their holiday in the island nation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from this Katrina will be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Recently, we exclusively reported that Katrina will be appearing on Koffee With Karan 7 with her co-stars Ishaan and Siddhant.

