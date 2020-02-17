Katrina Kaif keeps it fresh and dewy as she aces the wet hair look in her latest PHOTO and leaves us in awe

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share her gorgeous photo in a fresh and natural look and left netizens swooning. Check it out.

Among the most popular names in Bollywood, shines right at the top. Her style and looks often become the talk of the town and the Sooryavanshi star always sets the perfect fashion goals. Be it a red carpet look or a casual outing attire, Katrina knows how to slay it all and fans can’t get over her uber-chic style. Over the weekend too, Katrina didn’t fail to give her fans some serious fashion goals with a chic and stylish look.

Recently, Katrina took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a completely natural look. Clad in a one-shoulder nude coloured top with blue denim, the Sooryavanshi star looked gorgeous as she flaunted her natural look. Looking fresh as a daisy, Katrina sported a wet hair look in the photo and her sweet smile added charm of its own to the photo. Often, in the past too, Miss Kaif has opted for a natural look rather than a glam one and has shown her fans that less of makeup is more.

Katrina captioned it as, “Happ Sunday....................................for a little girl far far away in I love u.” While netizens couldn’t get over Katrina’s fresh as morning dew look, many also wanted to know what her caption meant.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kaif will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film, Sooryavanshi with . In the film, as per a report, Katrina will be seen playing the role of a doctor and Akshay’s wife. While shooting in Hyderabad and in Goa, Katrina shared several behind-the-scenes photos with Akshay and Rohit that added to the excitement of the film. Sooryavanshi also stars Sikander Kher, Gulshan Grover, Sikander Kher and Vivaan Bhatena. It is slated to hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

