Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani: Stars that have been called by guests in 'Hey Karan, it's me' segment on KWK 7

Karan Johar's hit chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 7 premiered on July 7, 2022, and the first guests that graced the couch were Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Koffee With Karan is one such chat show that always gets fans excited. Be it the celebrity lineup, be it the controversial statements they said in the episodes, or the gossip we got to know in each episode. Koffee With Karan Season 1 premiered in 2014 and the obsession with the show has only increased eight years later.

Apart from Ranveer-Alia, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Sidharth Malhotra, and Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advai have graced the 'Koffee Couch.' Karan's couch famous is also known for its interesting games and segments. Among them is the most popular 'Hey Karan, it's me' segment. In it, the guest celebrities have to call industry celebrities and make them say 'Hey Karan, it's me' to make them win a point.

From Vicky Kaushal calling Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor calling Malaika Arora to Sidharth Malhotra calling Kiara Advani; Here's a list of stars that have been called by guests in the 'Hey Karan, it's me' segment on Koffee With Karan season 7.

1. Katrina Kaif

As soon as Katrina Kaif picked up Vicky Kaushal's call, she addressed her hubby as 'baby' and carried on the conversation.

2. Kiara Advani

Sidharth was struggling to get a proper network and Kiara hence after speaking with Vicky, she herself called Sid, which made him smile. During Kiara's recent KWK 7 appearance, she also made the first call to Sidharth.

3. Kartik Aaryan

Ananya rang up her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik and asked him to say 'Hey Karan, it's me.' Kartik obliged and said ‘Hey Karan it's me'. On asking where he is and what is he doing, Karan said obviously he’s promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. To which, Kartik said, "I am at home, promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa."

4. Arjun Kapoor

Ranveer shares a close bond with his Gunday co-star Arjun and made sure to video call him. Expressing his joy, Ranveer told Arjun: "Bapi, tu meri jaan hai. Tune mujhe last ball pe jeetaya hai. I love you."

5. Malaika Arora

Arjun, who is dating Malaika called her and asked her to say ‘Hey Karan, it’s me.’ KJo said, “By the way, Arjun just lied to us about what he has fed her name in as. I don't want to say what it is. It's certainly not Malaika.”

6. Ranveer Singh

Just like Ranveer, Arjun also made sure to call his close buddy Ranveer. The Bajirao Mastani actor picked up and was seen icing his face as he spoke to KJo and Arjun.

7. Saif Ali Khan

Kareena without a doubt called her husband Saif and was asked to say 'Hey, Karan it's me.' Later, Saif also spoke to Aamir and the duo talked about watching Laal Singh Chaddha together.

8. Ananya Panday

Shahid Kapoor dialed Ananya Panday in his recent Koffee With Karan 7 appearance. The duo shares a great bond as the actress was in a relationship with Ishaan Khatter, Shahid's half-brother.

