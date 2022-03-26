Katrina Kaif kills it in mini dress, Vicky Kaushal wears white as they arrive at Farhan Akhtar’s house; PICS

Lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were papped a few moments back, as they arrived at Farhan Akhtar’s house. The husband-and-wife duo looked pretty fashionable in their outfits of the night. Katrina was seen wearing an off-shoulder, printed mini dress. Vicky, opted to keep it effortless as he donned a white shirt, which he combined with a pair of blue denim pants.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s pictures: