Katrina Kaif kills it in mini dress, Vicky Kaushal wears white as they arrive at Farhan Akhtar’s house; PICS

by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Published on Mar 26, 2022 12:06 AM IST  |  5.4K
Lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were papped a few moments back, as they arrived at Farhan Akhtar’s house. The husband-and-wife duo looked pretty fashionable in their outfits of the night. Katrina was seen wearing an off-shoulder, printed mini dress. Vicky, opted to keep it effortless as he donned a white shirt, which he combined with a pair of blue denim pants. 

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s pictures: 

katrina kaif and vicky kaushal arrive at farhan akhtar's house 1

katrina kaif and vicky kaushal arrive at farhan akhtar's house 2

katrina kaif and vicky kaushal arrive at farhan akhtar's house 3

katrina kaif and vicky kaushal arrive at farhan akhtar's house 4

katrina kaif and vicky kaushal arrive at farhan akhtar's house 5

