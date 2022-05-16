Katrina Kaif kissed by Vicky Kaushal on his 'New York Wala Birthday'; Actress says You make everything better

Vicky Kaushal has all the reasons to be in a celebratory mood today. After all, he is celebrating his 34th birthday today. From fans to friends, everyone has been showering birthday love on the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. Amid this, all eyes have been on Katrina Kaif’s wish for her main man. To note, this is Vicky ’s first birthday post his marriage to Katrina and the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress did make sure to pen a love note for her main man.

Katrina Kaif’s post for Vicky Kaushal’s birthday

Taking to her Instagram account, Katrina shared a glimpse of her mushy moments with Vicky from New York. To note, the power couple had flown to New York of late and have been enjoying their time there. In the pics, Katrina looked beautiful in her white coloured outfit with black floral print and was being kissed by her main man who looked dapper in his sweatshirt and cap. The couple was seen enjoying their time on the terrace of a building. In the caption, Katrina wrote, “New York Wala Birthday. My heart. Simply put ……………… YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER”.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s post for Vicky Kaushal:

For the uninitiated, Katrina and Vicky had tied the knot on December 9 last year in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan after dating each other for a while. Ever since then, the power couple often treat fans with beautiful glimpses of their mushy moments which are sheer love.

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Talking about the work front, Katrina has some interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in the much awaited Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi and will also be seen trying her hands on the horror-comedy genre with Phone Bhoot. Besides, Katrina has also collaborated with Vijay Sethupathi for the first time for Merry Christmas which is slated to release in December this year.

Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming movies

On the other hand, Vicky, who was last seen in Sardar Udham, will be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He has also wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled project opposite Sara Ali Khan. Vicky will also be seen essaying the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

