Katrina Kaif knew that Kaala Chashma would be a song she would enjoy dancing to when she first heard it; VIDEO

We came across a video of Katrina Kaif go gaga about Kaala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho and we totally get all the rage about it. Check it out here.

and starrer Baar Baar Dekho failed to work at the box office, however, the movie did enjoy a great music album and the songs from the film continue to be our favourite. And well, it looks like back when Katrina first heard a song from the movie, she loved it just as much as fans love it now. We came across a video of the diva talk about the song Kaala Chashma and we bet many fans might agree to her.

In the video, Katrina goes on to say how she pretty much knew that the song was her favourite when she heard it and further went on to add how after a very long time, she just knew that it is a song she will enjoy dancing to. We cannot deny just how amazing of a dancer Katrina is and with all the dance numbers to her credit, fans know for a matter of fact that she is a total diva, both when she is acting and while she is dancing.

Check out Katrina Kaif's video talk about Kaala Chashma here:

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Bharat co-starring and the movie did well, both in terms of the box office as well as the appreciation it brought the actress for her role. Up ahead, she will be reuniting with for Sooryavanshi, however, we don't know just yet as to when will we get a chance to see the two back on screen since the theatres are shut due to the lockdown. Meanwhile, we also reported yesterday how Katrina and Ranveer might also team for a Zoya Akhtar film.

