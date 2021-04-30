Katrina Kaif lauds Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' COVID 19 fundraiser for India & amplifies it: Great Initiative

To help out amid COVID 19 second wave, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joined in and set up a fundraiser. Now, Katrina Kaif has appreciated their efforts and joined them in raising funds for the same.

Over the past few weeks, the second wave of COVID 19 has hit India and there has been a struggle for resources. Amid this, celebs have jumped in to helpout. and Nick Jonas set up a fundraiser recently to help India amid the COVID 19 crisis and provide the medical infrastructure needed. Nick and Priyanka both have been trying to raise awareness about it and now, has also joined them in raising funds amid COVID second wave.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a photo of Priyanka and Nick's fundraiser with a link to donate to the same. With it, she urged everyone to come 'together for India' amid the COVID 19 crisis. Not just this, Katrina hailed Priyanka and Nick's initiative for the nation and lent her support to it. Sharing the photo and the link to the fundraiser started by both Priyanka and Nick, Katrina wrote, "@priyankachopra @nickjonas Great initiative. Swipe up to donate"

Take a look at Katrina's post:

Meanwhile, on Friday, Priyanka also shared a video featuring her and Nick where the two stars appealed to everyone to help out amid the ongoing COVID 19 crisis in India. Katrina too has been using her social media handle to amplify the resources and needs of people who are struggling amid the COVID 19 battle. The Phone Bhoot actress recently battled COVID 19 herself and was in home quarantine for a week's time. On the work front, Katrina has Phone Bhoot, Sooryavanshi and Tiger 3 in the pipeline.

Also Read|Nick Jonas appeals with Priyanka Chopra to support COVID 19 fundraiser for India: Every contribution matters

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

Share your comment ×