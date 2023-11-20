Katrina Kaif lauds Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma for being each other’s support system; says ‘It’s beautiful’

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is often spotted in the stands when her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli is seen playing on the field. Keeping up with the tradition, Sharma has been standing strong like a rock with Virat. The way they support and nurture each other is commendable. Katrina Kaif also thinks that they make a power couple and look beautiful together.

Katrina Kaif says Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are each other’s support system

Indian actress Katrina Kaif shares a cordial relationship with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and is also their neighbor. In a recent conversation with IANS, the Tiger 3 actress spoke about the bond the celebrity couple shares. She said, “They (Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma) are such wonderful support to each other,” she said adding that whenever Virat is playing, one can see the joy on his wife Anushka’s face. “It’s beautiful to see that,” Kaif added.

Further on, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress called Virat Kohli an inspiration for all and added that he is dedicated and disciplined. Talking about his fitness, Katrina said, “Look at the fitness level that he has brought in, he has only made himself better. You see the dedication and the discipline that he has brought in.”

Anushka Sharma supporting Virat Kohli during CWC matches

On November 19, India and Australia competed at the 2023 World Cup final match in Ahmedabad. During the game, ace cricketer Virat Kohli hit a half-century, making the crowds go berserk in excitement. Anushka was also at the stands and was part of this amazing feat. As Kohli chased 50 runs in 56 balls, the wife showcased her happiness by giving a standing ovation to him.

But despite all those efforts of the team, the men in blue lost the CWC trophy to the Australian team. Heartbroken by the defeat when Virat returned to the stands, his wife, like a perfect supporter, took him in her arms and gave him a warm and comforting hug.

Katrina Kaif’s work front

The Bollywood actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released action movie Tiger 3, also starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She will be seen in Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

