Katrina Kaif leaves us mesmerized with her dance moves as she shares a new VIDEO

Katrina Kaif is currently awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi. She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot.

Almost everyone is in awe of ’s dance moves and the reasons are quite obvious. Right from Agneepath’s Chikni Chameli to Dhoom 3’s Kamli, the actress has always mesmerized us with her dance every time. As of now, she is gearing up and preparing for her upcoming movie titled Phone Bhoot. Kat is also taking dance classes for the same and is often papped ahead of the same. In the midst of all this, she has shared an Instagram post.

The video that she has added along with the post will surely be a treat to the eyes. The actress is seen dancing her heart out as can be seen in the same. The Sooryavanshi star who is clad in black athleisure grooves to the beats of a song but mutes it which makes us wonder if it’s from one of the tracks of her upcoming movie. She has also added a caption along with the post that reads, “And after a longgggggg time - we’re dancing.”

Check out the post shared by Katrina below:

As has been mentioned above, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Phone Bhoot. The horror-comedy also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Their first look from the same has been already revealed in which they are clad in tux suits! Apart from that, the actress is awaiting the release of another movie titled Sooryavanshi co-starring that has been backed by Rohit Shetty.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's next with Sriram Raghavan begins in April in Pune

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

Share your comment ×