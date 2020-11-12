Katrina Kaif lets her hair down as she enjoys the beach life and declares she's found 'paradise'; See PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif took to social media to drop gorgeous photos from her Maldives trip. The gorgeous star is currently shooting in the tropical paradise and has been sharing glimpses from the same.

Actress has been making the most of her work-cum-vacation in the Maldives and over the past few days, she has been sharing glimpses from the same. And today, once again, Katrina left the internet gawking as she stepped into the deep blue sea water by the beach to let her hair down and enjoy a swim. The gorgeous star is busy with a shoot in the Maldives and has dropped several behind-the-scenes photos from the same. Once again, on Thursday, Katrina set the internet on fire as she enjoyed the beach life.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared two photos as she chilled by the side of the sea. In the pictures, the Phone Bhoot star is seen clad in a white bikini top. Without any makeup, Katrina let her hair down and walked right into the waters to enjoy a morning swim in the Maldivian blues. The gorgeous star looked elated to be spending time by the side of the beach after months of staying at home amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

Sharing the photos, Katrina wrote, "Paradise found." As soon as Katrina dropped photos, fans went berserk and dropped several compliments in the comment section. Earlier during the day, Katrina had shared a cute video of feeding a rabbit as she enjoyed her breakfast.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's photos:

Meanwhile, Katrina had been spending time at home with Isabelle Kaif amid the pandemic. Before jetting off, she had shared a photo on social media and expressed how happy she was to get back to work. On the work front, Katrina will be seen next in Phone Bhoot with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. Apart from this, she also has Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero flick.

Also Read|Katrina Kaif teases about her 'next stop' amid Maldives shoot as she poses for a selfie with her team; See PIC

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

Share your comment ×